Delhi confidential: Bike Anecdote

Outgoing Chief Justice of India S A Bobde is a known motorcycle enthusiast. At his farewell on Friday, Supreme Court Bar Association president Senior Advocate Vikas Singh disclosed that a fracture, which kept CJI Bobde away from work before his elevation in 2019, happened while he was trying out Singh’s Harley Davidson bike. Singh had planned to sell it and Justice Bobde, who was looking to buy one, had given it a try. Later, he dropped the idea to buy the motorcycle after realising that it was too heavy.

Reaching Out

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman surprised Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is down with Covid, by reaching out to him to inquire about his health and offering all possible assistance. Chowdhury is touched by the gesture, which came amidst the bitter electoral battle in his home state West Bengal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted wishing Chowdhury a speedy recovery the day he tested positive. Interestingly, he has not got any call from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee so far.

Mask Campaign

Government think-tank NITI Aayog has come up with creative ideas to spread awareness among people to wear masks. The Aayog, in partnership with the Gates Foundation and Ministry of Health, has prepared an audio-visual mask campaign. It has been created by screenwriter and lyricist Prasoon Joshi, who is also the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant has asked the civil society organisations to spread the mask campaign.