Delhi Confidential: Getting Cheers

BJP president J P Nadda

Having notched his first big victory for the party since taking over as BJP president, J P Nadda received a rousing applause from party workers gathered at the BJP headquarters on Wednesday evening to celebrate the victories in Bihar Assembly polls and by-elections in different states. Interestingly, it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who prompted the supporters, and leaders present, to applaud Nadda and encouraged slogan-shouting. Pointing out that Nadda’s efficiency and strategies in BJP’s “victories in the southern states of Karnataka and Telangana, Manipur in the Northeast, Gujarat in West, Bihar in the East, and Madhya Pradesh in the Centre” are praiseworthy, Modi started clapping. Soon, other leaders on the dais stood up and joined the Prime Minister. Modi then asked the people to shout the slogan “Nadda-ji aage badho, hum tumhare saath hain (you move forward, we are with you).”

New Avatar

While the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry changed its name to the Ministry of Education months ago, the Parliamentary panel dealing with issues related to education, women and child, and youth and sports affairs had remained the Standing Committee on HRD. Seeking a new name for itself to reflect the change in title of the ministry, the committee, led by BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, had approached Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. Naidu has now christened the panel as the Committee on Education, Women and Children and Youth and Sports.

On The Move

German ambassador to India Walter J Lindner has restarted traveling in the country amid the pandemic. He went to Fatehpur Sikri, where he met local people, practised his Hindi and spoke with them about daily life. Lindner, a career diplomat, visited Fatehpur Sikri’s Jama Masjid, the palaces nearby and the Buland Darwaza.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd