Delhi Confidential: Big Wish

Home Minister Rajnath Singh Home Minister Rajnath Singh

Just before his 67th birthday — on July 10 — Home Minister Rajnath Singh made a splash along major inter-sections in Lutyens’ Delhi. On huge hoardings and posters, Singh’s smiling face was featured prominently among those of people extending their good wishes to him. Since Singh has always maintained that he does not encourage the culture of putting up hoardings of political leaders, the cause for the latest public show remains a matter of speculation. The minister, meanwhile, celebrated his birthday far away from Delhi’s power centre — in Shillong, where he was chairing a two-day plenary of the North-Eastern Council.

Words Over Voice

The back of former Vice-President Hamid Ansari recent book Dare I Question, which contains a pungent response to the Prime Minister’s jibes on Ansari at his farewell last year, has a quote from Sufi legend Jalaluddin Rumi. But the sketch accompanying it has a more interesting story. It is a line-drawing of a whirling dervish, which Ansari received as a gift when he visited Turkey in 2011 and met the country’s President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. A senior Turkish official doodled, as the Vice-President met Erdogan. The elegant lines are accompanied by Rumi’s memorable: “Raise your words, not voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder.”

Jibe Thrives?

Only days ago, the Congress had condemned the trolling of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi on Twitter. The Congress took potshots at the BJP and questioned the silence of its senior leaders on the slander campaign against Swaraj. But the Congress’s decision to appoint Govind Singh Rajput, a former MLA from Madhya Pradesh, as AICC secretary at this juncture has surprised many in the party. Rajput, party leaders said, had called a woman BJP MLA “daruwali” while addressing a public meeting last year. The MLA, Parul Sahu, had staged a protest outside the AICC headquarters demanding action against Rajput. Sahu’s family was said to be in the liquor business. Rajput, a vice-president of Madhya Pradesh Congress, is said to be close to Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App