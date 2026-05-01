Delhi Confidential: Bhagwant’s Recall Push

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced that he would meet President Droupadi Murmu next week to seek the recall of seven Rajya Sabha MPs who had left AAP to “merge” with the BJP. This has amused many because what Mann would be seeking is a demand his former party colleague Raghav Chadha had made on the floor of the Upper House earlier this year. In February, Chadha had made a submission that the voters should have the right to recall the MPs. “If the people of the country can hire the leaders they should be able to fire them too,” Chadha had said.

Bloc Meet

The Congress is contemplating to host a meeting of the INDIA bloc allies to congratulate them for defeating the Bills related to delimitation and women’s reservation. Sources said the party plans to convene the meeting after Monday once the election results in five states are announced. While the allies had exchanged sweets during a meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge’s office the day after the Bills were defeated, the Congress feels it should formally thank its allies for the “united show”.

RSS Outreach

Dattatreya Hosabale was in Berlin earlier this week where the RSS’s second-in-command quietly engaged with a cross-section of German policy institutions and lawmakers, even as he reached out to the Indian diaspora. Conversations with key think tanks were framed as exploratory exchanges, with a recurring emphasis on the economic heft and social profile of the Indian community in Germany. At a diaspora event hosted by the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh marking 100 years of the RSS, Hosabale spoke of the Sangh’s “next 100 years” vision centred on sustainable, community-led societies, while underlining what he described as shared structural traits between Indian and German societies. The outreach comes amid a broader push by the Sangh ecosystem to expand its global civil society footprint.