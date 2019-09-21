Delhi Confidential: Best foot forward

Best Foot Forward

Having bagged a key responsibility in the Union government, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy does not want to get off on the wrong foot. Given Home Minister Amit Shah’s emphasis on Hindi and its promotion, Reddy has got a Hindi tutor to come to his residence at Telangana Bhawan every day to brush up his diction and reading. Sources said he makes every effort to speak in Hindi on all occasions and use as few words of English as possible.

Too Early To Tell

As Law Minister, having signed the file clearing the finance ministry’s proposal to reduce corporate tax that was announced on Friday, Ravi Shankar Prasad — who is also Minister of Electronics and Information Technology — could not help but smile in a review meeting with officials from the IT ministry following his deliberations on Monday with chiefs of electronics companies. One of the stated expectations of the tax reduction is that it could lead to increased investment in domestic manufacturing. Prasad could not tell his officials about the finance ministry’s move until it was formally announced.

Another Swipe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated warnings to BJP leaders against making controversial public statements seem to have yielded no results. On Friday, Union minister Giriraj Singh, who had been strictly warned for his remarks against Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, surprised many party colleagues when he took on Kumar again. Reacting sharply to Nitish’s swipe that Singh would make spiteful comments against him behind him but make the excuse that such attacks are his USP, the Union minister said: “With the blessings of God, I say what I feel is right, I do not speak behind anybody’s back. I stand by what I say.” Singh’s tweet was seen seriously as it comes in the midst of signs of strain between the BJP and its ally JD (U).