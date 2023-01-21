Delhi Confidential: Berth Pangs

Speculation about an impending Union Cabinet expansion or reshuffle may have made many BJP ministers a bit nervous, but one party that is eagerly waiting for it is Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena. The party which is yet to get out of its initial birth pangs, induction of its leaders into the Union government will be almost a lifeline, its leaders say. Some of the MPs who had jumped to the Shinde side have to be accommodated. “Keeping them happy is important for keeping the party together,” they point out. Sources said the party leadership has reached an understanding over the berths during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Mumbai.