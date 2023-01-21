Delhi Confidential: Berth Pangs

Speculation about an impending Union Cabinet expansion or reshuffle may have made many BJP ministers a bit nervous, but one party that is eagerly waiting for it is Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena. The party which is yet to get out of its initial birth pangs, induction of its leaders into the Union government will be almost a lifeline, its leaders say. Some of the MPs who had jumped to the Shinde side have to be accommodated. “Keeping them happy is important for keeping the party together,” they point out. Sources said the party leadership has reached an understanding over the berths during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Mumbai.
Up & Down
Photographs of the new under-construction Parliament building were being periodically uploaded on to the government’s dedicated website centralvista.gov.in since the project began in 2021. This week, new photos, including one of the Lok Sabha chamber taken on January 16, were added to the “progress” section on the site. But soon after the new photos were widely used by the media on Thursday, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, which maintains the site, took them down citing security concerns. In fact, the previous photos of the project site have also been taken down and the “progress” section deleted completely as of Friday evening.