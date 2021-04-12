Delhi confidential: Bengal Visit, Finally

AFTER FOUR phases of polling in West Bengal, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will head to the state for the first time this week for campaigning. Gandhi will be in Bengal on April 14 and he is scheduled to attend two campaign programmes – in Goalpokhar and Matigara-Naxalbari. Some Congress leaders from the state, who were not very happy after Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra focused all attention on Kerala, Assam and Tamil Nadu, are now relieved. But the Congress’s state leadership say the bulk of the seats which the party is contesting are in the last phases and Gandhi’s visit now is timely. The Congress had won half of its 44 seats in the last election from two districts – Murshidabad and Malda – and both these districts are voting in the last phase.

Personal Rapport

CPI GENERAL secretary D Raja is known for his personal rapport with leaders across party lines. When Raja tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week, it was Union minister Harsh Vardhan who insisted that he should be hospitalised although he didn’t have any serious symptoms. Raja was then admitted in the AIIMS. Once the news came out, the first call he received was from Congress president Sonia Gandhi which was followed by CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. He and the family were flooded with calls from leaders from various parties.

Sanskrit App

ICCR HAS come up with a Sanskrit teaching app, Little Guru, which is now being pushed by the Indian government. Sanskrit, whose popularity has been down for some time now, is being pushed by the government through this new tool to grab attention of the youth. It remains to be seen how effective it will be.