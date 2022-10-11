Delhi Confidential: Bend It Like Minister

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju’s Lok Sabha profile states he has a ‘keen interest’ in badminton, football and athletics apart from participating in the National Games. In the past, he has even shared old pictures of him playing competitive football matches in his youth. And it looks as if the former sports minister hasn’t lost his touch. On Sunday, I&B and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur launched a campaign ahead of India’s U-17 football World Cup debut on Tuesday and nominated Rijiju, his counterpart in the Law ministry, to support the team by posting a video. The 50-year-old MP responded on Monday by taking to the backyard of his official residence and perfectly executing a ‘rainbow flick’, a move where a player steps to the side of the ball and flicks it up overhead. Rijiju went on to nominate badminton star PV Sindhu and actor Akshay Kumar to join the campaign. Going by his show of skills, it won’t be an easy act to follow.