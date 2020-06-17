Delhi Confidential: Believe In Yesterday

While almost all unavoidable movement is restricted, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took a journey down memory lane and shared a nostalgic post on Facebook. While almost all unavoidable movement is restricted, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu took a journey down memory lane and shared a nostalgic post on Facebook.

He urged people to "invest modern life with the flavor of life of yesteryears for a complete living in harmony with society and the nature". As people stay isolated, Naidu reminisced about the times when life "used to play out amidst a network of strong social relationships and bonds with the attendant emotional, economic and social security" and compared it to the "aloofness" of modern times. He emphasised the need for good food habits and hygiene, and asked people to follow balanced living, in harmony with the nature and avoid excesses of all kinds for a better tomorrow.

Attendance Threat

At a time when most offices are encouraging work from home, a circular issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat has left many employees baffled. The circular says every employee who works from home should submit files only through e-office, and these officials will be ascertained in terms of work submitted through e-office on any given day. Every day, the staff have to submit details of work through email, and if no official work is transacted on a particular day the officer concerned will be considered absent or on leave. If any officer does not submit the work due to non-availability of computer, or any enabling facility, they should attend office, or else they will be considered on leave.

Fresh Ammo

With the lockdown having been considerably eased, the Congress will next week brainstorm on a road map for resumption of normal political activities. A meeting of the Congress Working Committee is scheduled for June 23 to take stock of the emerging political situation. While the party has been criticising the government over implementation of the lockdown and the economic distress triggered by it, developments in Ladakh and New Delhi’s strain in ties with Kathmandu will provide fresh ammunition for the party to take on the government. With a large section of the leadership of the view that the party should now resolve the leadership issue, it is to be seen whether CWC, the party’s top policy-making body, will give any weight to those demands

