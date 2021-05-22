Delhi confidential: Battling Rumours

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi has been in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, over the last two days, trying to dispel rumours and reluctance among many people on getting Covid-19 vaccinations, or even to get tested for the infection. Although Naqvi no longer represents Rampur — he was Lok Sabha MP from the constituency in 1998 — he continues to maintain relations with his former constituents. So when he received news from different gram pradhans that many people were reluctant to get vaccinated or tested for Covid-19, and that there were rumours suggesting that both were dangerous, Naqvi went to Rampur to personally counsel the people. While there, he visited the district hospital and held meetings with pradhans of 130 village committees to dispel these myths. He even met various former constituents in the Muslim-majority district and pressed upon the people he met that even Islamic countries are getting vaccinations done on a war footing, and that it is the only way to combat the virus.

No Vacation Reprieve

The Supreme Court is having its summer recess. But that has not reduced workload for the vacation bench. On Friday, the two-judge bench of Justices Vineet Saran and B R Gavai pointed out that they had more cases before them than they would have had on a regular day. Initially, there were 28 cases, and 13 more were added subsequently, making it 41 cases in all, the bench pointed out.

Finding A Leader

The Rashtriya Lok Dal has called a meeting of its national executive on May 25 to elect a new national president. The post had become vacant after the death of Ajit Singh, who was the party’s president since its foundation in 1999. It is learnt that Jayant Chaudhary, former MP and son of the late RLD patriarch, is set to take over as the next president of the party.