Delhi confidential: Battle of perception

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi as its face, the BJP has been fighting a high-stakes poll battle in Delhi against Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and working hard to make it a clash of equals. The party’s national leadership, however, seems to be quite unhappy with its position in the battle of perception. Now, leaders from the states have been asked by top leaders to strictly avoid referring to the Delhi election as “neck-and-neck” or a “tight fight” because, they said, it could strengthen AAP in the perception war. All BJP leaders have been asked to maintain, even in their private conversation, that the party is much ahead of the state’s ruling party.

Warm Welcome

It is not every day that a Congress general secretary lands in a party-ruled state and the chief minister and PCC president both reach the airport to accord a welcome. Such a welcome is rare even for general secretaries in charge of that particular state. But today, both Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy CM and PCC president Sachin Pilot were present at Jaipur airport when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra landed on a personal visit to Rajasthan. She is in charge of UP and not Rajasthan. Gehlot and Pilot warmly welcomed her, signalling that Priyanka may not be just another AICC general secretary. Priyanka was also all smiles.

Unlikely Support

Officers protesting the cadre merger move in Railways found some unlikely support in Amar Patnaik, BJD’s Rajya Sabha MP. Taking to Twitter, Patnaik called the move a “crazy situation” and “lacking prudence and common sense”. Patnaik has been an Audit and Accounts officer himself. Over a couple of tweets, he said that how so many services with different service rules would be merged into a common seniority was beyond him.

