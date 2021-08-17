Delhi confidential: Batting For Young Lot

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s remarks hinting that Union minister Bhupender Yadav could take up the leadership baton from senior BJP leaders in Haryana has triggered a lot of talks in the party. During Yadav’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Gurgaon, Khattar said people in the age group of 60-70 years would not be able to continue for long in leadership positions, and that younger leaders such as Yadav should be at the forefront. “How long will the 60-70-year-old people continue? You are young…52 years is young,” Khattar said. Calling Yadav Haryana’s “son of the soil”— the Union minister’s family comes originally from Haryana, and he has mentioned in his speeches that he has come up in politics from the state — Khattar also mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made Yadav a Cabinet minister “certainly with something in his mind”. Absence of local MP Rao Inderjit Singh in Yadav’s meetings has added fuel to the fire.

Campus Calling Back The coronavirus-induced shutdown in higher educational institutions has created several challenges, especially for residential campuses such as the IITs. While most have been successful in moving teaching and conducting examinations online, they are struggling with PhD students, as the latter have to be on campus to continue their research. Among the older IITs, most have started calling their PhD students back on campus. IIT-Bombay, for instance, has managed to bring almost three-fourths of its PhD student strength back. However, at IIT-Kharagpur the teaching community is growing increasingly restless and has now written to Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and sought his intervention in bringing back research candidates. The teachers, it is learnt, have complained that the incumbent director of the institute has shown little interest in calling research students back, and that only a quarter are currently on campus. They now want the government to intervene and get the institute to help research candidates, who have already lost time due to the pandemic. . On Duty, Musically The government is pulling out all the stops to make the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations a success. It has decided to rope in its own officials as well to participate. The first all-India civil services song and dance competition will be held in Delhi this September, where officials from across the country are expected to participate and show their musical prowess, displayed on songs on the theme of Independence. All states and departments are invited to send in teams, and the fine print says those participating will be treated as “on duty”.