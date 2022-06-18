Delhi Confidential: Mango Diplomacy

BANGLADESH PRIME Minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday sent one metric ton of ‘Amrapali’ variety of mango to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last year, the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tripura and Assam were also recipients of Hasina’s goodwill gesture. The Bangladesh government said in a statement that such gestures will take bilateral ties to new heights. During her past visits to India, Hasina had reportedly brought Hilsa for the hosts, giving birth to the “Mango & Hilsa diplomacy” coinage.

Some Relief

THE PROTESTS against Agnipath may have upset some of the senior BJP leaders as the party wanted to project the recruitment scheme as a magic formula moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue of joblessness. The BJP had planned a number of programmes to “sell the idea” but the protests have dampened them. It became worse when ally JD(U) also joined the bandwagon, seeking a review of the scheme. JD(U) leaders say the BJP should have discussed the scheme with them before announcing it. However, the BJP is now relieved as its ideological parent RSS has decided to back the government on this move. Sources say the RSS likes the idea as it thinks it would remove the colonial shadow over the armed forces. But it wants the BJP to improve its communication channels to sell the idea.

Yoga Day Special

TO MARK the international Yoga Day, Doordarshan is planning a marathon programme – from 3 am to 10 pm – on June 21. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had mentioned the concept of ‘One Sun, One Earth’ during one of his Mann Ki Baat addresses. The programme, The Guardian Ring, will show images of people doing yoga when the sun rises in their countries. Around 80 Indian missions and embassies around the world will be organising yoga events in those countries on that day.