Monday, July 11, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Balancing Fact

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday addressed the first-ever ‘AI in Defence’ (AIDef) event organised by his ministry in New Delhi.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 2:29:50 am
Rajnath Singh at the AIDef exhibition. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday addressed the first-ever ‘AI in Defence’ (AIDef) event organised by his ministry in New Delhi. At one point, he quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Whoever becomes the leader in artificial intelligence will rule the world”. However, Singh clarified that India “believes in the principle of ‘vasudhaiv kutumbakam (the whole world is one family)” and has “no intention to rule the world”. But, he said, India must develop and upgrade AI technology so that no country can even think of ruling it.

