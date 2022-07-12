Delhi Confidential: Balancing Fact

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 12, 2022 2:29:50 am
July 12, 2022 2:29:50 am
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday addressed the first-ever ‘AI in Defence’ (AIDef) event organised by his ministry in New Delhi. At one point, he quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin: “Whoever becomes the leader in artificial intelligence will rule the world”. However, Singh clarified that India “believes in the principle of ‘vasudhaiv kutumbakam (the whole world is one family)” and has “no intention to rule the world”. But, he said, India must develop and upgrade AI technology so that no country can even think of ruling it.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-