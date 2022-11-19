Delhi Confidential: Back In Action

CONGRESS MP Shashi Tharoor’s upcoming four-day visit to Malabar (North Kerala) and the possibility of him being the chief guest at the Nair Service Society’s Mannam Jayanti celebrations this year has created a buzz in Kerala politics. The talk is that the Thiruvananthapuram MP, who is kind of being cold shouldered by the Congress high command after his high-profile contest against Mallikarjun Kharge for the post of Congress president, is trying to carve out a space for himself in Kerala politics. During his tour beginning Sunday, Tharoor will reach Panakkad and hold discussions with IUML state president Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal and P K Kunhalikutty. He will also have an interaction with students of Hyderali Shihab Thangal Academy for Civil Services, an institution run by the IUML. His visit to Panakkad will come days after the IUML expressed unhappiness over KPCC president K Sudhakaran’s remarks that were seen as pro-RSS. Tharoor is also scheduled to meet several prominent personalities, including acclaimed author M T Vasudevan Nair.
CHIEF JUSTICE of India D Y Chandrachud had some words of wisdom for a young lawyer who appeared without his brief in his court on Friday. The CJI told him that “a lawyer without his brief is like Sachin Tendulkar without his bat. It looks very bad that you are in your gown and band but with no scrap of paper”. He advised the young counsel that “you must always have your brief with you”..
UNION MINISTER of State for Cooperation B L Verma, who is on a three-day election tour in Gujarat, began canvassing for his party from Chotila constituency in Surendra Nagar district. He started his day by visiting a temple — Swayambhu Jai Shree Bawanveer Hanuman Ji Temple — in Moldi village. After visiting the temple, Verma said, “I prayed for another landslide victory of BJP in Gujarat.” The Congress had wrested this seat from the BJP in the 2017 Assembly elections.