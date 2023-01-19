Delhi Confidential: Awkward Movement

At a recent event of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) in Bengaluru where Union Home Minister Amit Shah was the chief guest, the agency’s head Balaji Srivastava had to face an “awkward” moment. In his speech, Shah said that Srivastava felt “awkward and sad” when he was appointed the BPR&D chief while serving as the Commissioner of Police in Delhi. Shah said Srivastava, however, understood the importance of his new role and dedicated himself fully to pace up the agency’s work.

Poetic Justification

Asked to respond to BSP chief Mayawati’s latest attack on the use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar at a press conference on Wednesday cited court rulings, election laws and eventually took to poetry. He said EVMs had given all parties victories, even those who had challenged their use. “If the EVM could speak, it would say: ‘jisne tere sar par tohmat rakhi hai, maine uss ke bhi ghar ki laaj rakhi hai’ [I have even kept the honour of the one who has raised allegations against me].”

Phone Proofing

The BJP is very particular about the confidentiality of its organisational discussions. The delegates attending the recent BJP national executive meeting were asked to keep their mobile phones outside the hall. Sources said a small video clip of the Prime Minister's address at the party's Hyderabad conclave in the past had left the party leaders shocked. A top leader in the party, who had cautioned the delegates against talking to media "out of turn" at the beginning itself, got upset with the alleged leak of the clip and suggested that the phones should not be allowed inside the meeting hall.