Delhi Confidential: Auto Message

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

When Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Japanese counterpart Kishi Nobuo on Tuesday, the discussions were on serious issues such as bilateral defence and security cooperation. However, images officially released by the Japanese side after the meeting caught the attention of officials in the Defence Ministry. In a photo published on Kishi Nobuo’s official Twitter handle, there was a miniature model of an Indian autorickshaw on his table. Other than the flags and a Buddha statue, all that he had on the table was the model of the autorickshaw in green and yellow. With officials starting to wonder what could be the message, one of them quipped: “It could mean India-Japan relations are on auto pilot.”

Back In Action

Days after they met and initiated an internal dialogue process, Rahul Gandhi and some of the letter-writer leaders, who have sought changes in the party, will be together again later this week. Gandhi will lead a delegation of Congress leaders and MPs on Thursday to meet President Ram Nath Kovind to demand his intervention for repealing the three controversial farm laws. They will submit some two crore signatures collected by the party urging his intervention. The delegation will include Ghulam Nabi Azad. Gandhi had met the President earlier this month with leaders of other opposition parties but Azad, the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, was not involved in coordination with leaders of other parties.

