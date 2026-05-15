Delhi Confidential: Austerity Plus

THE office of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia found itself in a fix after being asked to consider restricting his entourage to “the minimum required” during his three-day visit to Sikkim, for its Statehood Day on May 16, as it comprises only one vehicle. Though the push for cutting convoys comes following PM Narendra Modi’s call for fuel conservation, Scindia is learnt to have followed it since the beginning of his public life. A Z-category protectee, Scindia is said to often skip an elaborate convoy, pilot cars and extended fleet, sticking to a single vehicle while travelling in the Capital as well as outside.

Future Tense

A section of TMC Lok Sabha MPs is not happy with party chief Mamata Banerjee over the appointment of Kalyan Banerjee as the TMC chief whip in the Lower House, replacing Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar. TMC MPs, especially women members, are likely to raise concern over the appointment as Kalyan has been accused of “misbehaving” with women MPs. He was removed from the Lok Sabha chief whip position last year following a public spat with MP Mahua Moitra. The announcement regarding his appointment was made at an internal party meeting at Mamata residence in Kalighat.

Party ‘Faithful’

A secretary in the Central government recently invited some politicians and senior bureaucrats to his residence for a Hanuman Puja, followed by a dinner. The event, held last week, drew several prominent guests, including two former Union ministers. Many attendees arrived with gifts and offerings, expecting a religious event. However, upon reaching the venue, they were taken by surprise as there was no arrangement for a puja. Instead of devotional chants, popular Bollywood songs were playing, leaving the guests confused about the invite. Later, the guests discovered that the event was planned to celebrate the hosts’ wedding anniversary. The puja, in all likelihood, was performed early morning and the guests were unaware of its timing.