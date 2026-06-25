Delhi Confidential: Austerity Drive

UNION MINISTERS Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sarbananda Sonowal carpooled to the Union Cabinet meeting on Wednesday in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for energy conservation. Sonowal, the Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, is not the only minister to have carpooled with Scindia. Heeding the PM’s austerity call, Scindia, the Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, had travelled with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu to a similar meeting on June 10.

Emergency Clash

AS THE Congress prepares to hold press conferences across the country on Thursday on issues related to students under the ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign, some party leaders are concerned about the selection of the date. Thursday happens to be June 25, which is also the 51st anniversary of the Emergency imposed by former PM Indira Gandhi. Some Congress members fear their press conferences may get overshadowed by the BJP’s narrative on the Emergency. The Congress has planned press briefings in 28 cities, with senior party leaders flying out to the venues to address the media.