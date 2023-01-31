Delhi Confidential: Attorney, Always

Old habits, they say, die hard. Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Monday addressed former Attorney General of India K K Venugopal, who appeared before him in a matter, as Mr Attorney, only to realise the slip quickly and correct. “Sorry I’m saying Attorney. Once an Attorney, always an Attorney,” the CJI said laughingly as Venugopal, too, reciprocated with a smile. The Senior Advocate was the 15th Attorney General for India and occupied the high constitutional office from July 1, 2017 till September 30, 2022.

Date With Millet

Union Science Minister Jitendra Singh launched the Indian government’s first ‘millet calendar’ at the CSIR-NPL campus in Delhi on Monday. A well-known diabetologist himself, Singh has designed the desktop calendar himself, say his close aides, adding that each page has a quote of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on millets. The calendar is more like a mini-encyclopaedia on the cereal grain with answers to frequently asked questions, information about its nutrition value and how it helps in fighting diseases. The back of every page has millet recipes.

One Of A Kind Gift

The G20 Employment Working Group under the Labour Ministry has come up with a novel way to promote Indian products among the forum delegates. The Ministry has decided to gift products from the government’s ‘One District, One Product’ programme to the participants. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry in December last year had identified one product from every district in the country to encourage its manufacturing and marketing. The aim is to encourage rural entrepreneurship, fuel the economic growth of the district and drive employment. The products have a wide range — from crafts to food items.