Friday, Oct 28, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Attendance Check

AFTER PRIME Minister Narendra Modi expressed his displeasure about poor attendance of party MPs in both Houses of Parliament during session, the BJP leadership gave a number of directives to them on the issue. But the BJP whips have often found it a tough task to get a decent presence of party MPs in the House. Now the party appears keen on watching how many party MPs are attending the standing committee meetings. Officials in both the secretariats have been asked to do random checking on the parliamentary panel meetings to see how many of the BJP MPs are actually participating in the meetings. With the winter session beginning in the third week of November, the whips will have the task to ensure the presence of their party colleagues inside the Houses.

Taking A Jibe

CONGRESS MP Shashi Tharoor on Friday posted a tweet on women lawmakers outnumbering men in Parliaments of New Zealand, Sweden and Rwanda. “And yet our BJP government won’t even bring the women’s reservation Bill (which UPA got the Rajya Sabha to pass) to the Lok Sabha for debate!” he tweeted. Sensing an opportunity to needle the Congress, Trinamool’s Derek O’Brien jumped in. “If a political party has the conviction, then one-third of its MPs can be women, even without the Women’s Reservation Bill. Yes, let’s work together to get the Bill passed. Meanwhile, over one-third of MPs from @AITCofficial are women. We walk the talk. You folks don’t,” he replied.

