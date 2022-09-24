Delhi Confidential: Atma Analogy

The draft telecom Bill has an interesting take on defining spectrum as a resource, where it goes on to compare it to the “atma”. The use of this analogy has its origins in a seminar where Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was in attendance. When one of the panelists asked the minister to define spectrum as a resource, Vaishnaw is learnt to have used this comparison to qualify the three attributes of airwaves as a resource: That, spectrum does not have any physical form, but is omnipresent; it does not deteriorate upon use; and it is totally inexhaustible. The subsequent reference in the draft takes off from there. “In a way, the spectrum is similar to ‘atma’, which is ‘ajar’, ‘amar’ as described in Shrimad Bhagwad Gita. Like ‘atma’, spectrum, too, does not have any physical form, yet it is omnipresent,” according to the draft.