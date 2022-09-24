scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 23, 2022

Delhi Confidential: Atma Analogy

The draft telecom Bill has an interesting take on defining spectrum as a resource, where it goes on to compare it to the “atma”.

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The draft telecom Bill has an interesting take on defining spectrum as a resource, where it goes on to compare it to the “atma”. The use of this analogy has its origins in a seminar where Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was in attendance. When one of the panelists asked the minister to define spectrum as a resource, Vaishnaw is learnt to have used this comparison to qualify the three attributes of airwaves as a resource: That, spectrum does not have any physical form, but is omnipresent; it does not deteriorate upon use; and it is totally inexhaustible. The subsequent reference in the draft takes off from there. “In a way, the spectrum is similar to ‘atma’, which is ‘ajar’, ‘amar’ as described in Shrimad Bhagwad Gita. Like ‘atma’, spectrum, too, does not have any physical form, yet it is omnipresent,” according to the draft.

Sunday Meet

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad are expected to meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Sunday. Nitish was in Delhi earlier this month but he could not meet the Congress chief as she was abroad for medical treatment. Before meeting Sonia, the duo is also likely to attend a rally being organised by the INLD in Haryana’s Fatehabad on the occasion of former deputy prime minister late Devi Lal’s birth anniversary. Top leaders of the NCP, Shiv Sena, TMC, SAD, TRS, NC, SP and JDS have also been invited to the rally.

Chancing Upon Law

At the farewell event for Supreme Court judge Indira Banerjee who retired Friday, SC Bar Association president Vikas Singh said her entry into the profession of law happened by chance. Singh said Justice Banerjee wanted to try her hand in civil services and joined an MA course. A cousin then convinced her to take up law saying that it will be a better option to score more in civil services. While studying law, she became friends with former Lok Sabha speaker late Somnath Chatterjee’s daughter. A high-profile kidnapping case was before the Calcutta High Court and the state had engaged Chatterjee’s services. Justice Banerjee accompanied his daughter to the HC out of curiosity and those visits motivated her to become a lawyer, he said.

First published on: 24-09-2022 at 03:03:52 am
