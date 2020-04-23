Delhi confidential: At The Grassroots

Prime Minister will launch the e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App on National Panchayati Raj Day. Prime Minister will launch the e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App on National Panchayati Raj Day.

After having interacted with people from different walks of life during the lockdown, PM Narendra Modi will address gram panchayats across the country on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day on Friday. He will also interact with participants through video-conferencing. According to the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, the Prime Minister will launch the e-GramSwaraj Portal and Mobile App on the occasion. The Swamitva Scheme will also be launched during the event. It will add momentum to efforts to alleviate poverty in rural areas, the PM later said in a tweet while referring to the April 24 event. “I look forward to this interaction,” he wrote.

Testing Times

Conducting the remaining board exams after the lockdown ends is not the only worry for the CBSE. Over 1 crore answer scripts need to be evaluated. Evaluation work was stopped midway in March after the CBSE decided to put the ongoing examination on hold. It needs at least one-and-a-half months to complete the evaluation process. The CBSE is now considering whether the answer scripts should be delivered to examiners’ homes for evaluation.

High Praise

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has written to PM Narendra Modi commending his handling of the COVID-19 crisis. He has praised Modi’s leadership and proactive measures of the government to flatten the curve, such as the nationwide lockdown and identifying hotspots. Gates has also commended the Arogya Setu app in his letter, pointing out that the Indian government is “utilising its exceptional digital capabilities”.

Greener Future

Speaking on Earth Day on Wednesday, Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar said that despite the pandemic, 40 environment ministers from across the world will meet virtually to discuss Sustainable Development Goals in the light of COVID-19. He said that since the lockdown, we have witnessed clean rivers, good flora and fauna, a green earth, blue skies and stars at night, pointing towards a more sustainable lifestyle through less pollution from cars and industries. Cautioning people not to take a romantic view of a resurgent planet, Javadekar said the way forward was not reverting to “village living” but attaining Sustainable Development Goals.

