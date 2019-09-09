Delhi Confidential: Quote, ‘Misquote’

HOURS AFTER a controversy erupted over Minister of State for Health Aswini Choubey’s reported remark that the AYUSH Ministry is working with cow urine to prepare medicines and to cure cancer, the minister’s office issued a clarification saying that he had been misquoted because of language issues. In his reply, his office said the minister had said “very clearly that it is a subject related to Ministry of AYUSH and they are working on it seriously and in fact for ages cow urine was used very effectively in alternative medicines. It was totally misinterpreted to public by the reporter and media houses due to language issues.”

Set For Launch

Advertising

THE NEW national education policy has been in the making for five years now, but the final policy is finally taking shape. It’s been three weeks since the government’s deadline for feedback on the draft policy expired. The HRD Ministry has set up several internal groups to study the suggestions and decide what changes should be incorporated. The ministry plans to get the Cabinet’s approval for the final policy in the last week of this month and formally launch it on November 11, National Education Day.

Toronto Date

THE CANADIAN High Commission has decided to launch first-ever Toronto chapter of the prestigious Jaipur Literature Festival (JLF) to be held in Toronto from September 27-29. Apart from William Dalrymple and Shashi Tharoor, several Canadian writers of eminence are likely to participate, including Margaret Atwood, Yann Martel, Michael Ondaatje, Manjushree Thapa and Rupi Kaur. The fact that the Indian envoy to Canada, Vikas Swarup, is also an acclaimed author, helped in organising the event which will include readings, discussions, outdoor performances, art installations, culinary offerings, and an exciting and colourful street festival. Canadian envoy Nadir Patel has been worked for quite a long time for this festival.