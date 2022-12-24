scorecardresearch
Delhi Confidential: Fake Alert

FORMER ELECTION Commissioner Ashok Lavasa last week found himself the victim of an impersonator. In a tweet on Friday, Lavasa cautioned followers about a fake Instagram profile pretending to be him. The fake profile was messaging people, asking for money to be sent to a mobile number based in Uttar Pradesh. He asked anyone who received the message in question to report it.

Making A Point

WHILE THE conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament happened a week early, ending on Friday instead of December 29, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas took advantage of the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise an issue in the House. For his special mention, right before the Winter Session was brought to conclusion, Brittas raised the subject of what he said was imposition of Hindi across the country, saying he was happy to have spoken about it in the presence of the Prime Minister himself.

