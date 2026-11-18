Welcome to Delhi Confidential, your inside track to the power corridors of the capital. Today: From AIMIM and Azad Samaj Party cadres adopting a brotherly nickname for Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh to Nitin Gadkari offering reassurance on expressway speed limits over a Maharashtrian Diwali Milan spread.
- 01
Brotherly Moniker
AIMIM chief and Hyderbabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi is often referred to as “Asad bhai” by those who are close to him, including some MPs. Now, the leaders of his party in Uttar Pradesh and those of AIMIM ally — Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) — too have started referring to him as “Asad bhai”. The moniker was picked by local leaders after Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Aazad during a joint press conference recently repeatedly referred to Owaisi as ‘Asad bhai’.
- 02
Speed Limit
At his Diwali Milan dinner — where a range of Maharashtrian cuisines cooked by the caterers of Maharashtra Bhawan were served — Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was told by a journalist she was issued a challan while driving to Delhi through an expressway in north India, because the maximum speed on a stretch was below the speed at which she was driving. Gadkari promptly replied he was looking at fixing 120 kmph as the speed limit on such expressways. At present, the maximum permissible speed varies between 80 and 120 kmph, depending on the stretch.