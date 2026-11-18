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At his Diwali Milan dinner — where a range of Maharas­htrian cuisines cooked by the caterers of Maharashtra Bhawan were served — Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was told by a journalist she was issued a challan while driving to Delhi thro­ugh an expressway in north India, because the maxim­um speed on a stretch was below the speed at which she was driving. Gadkari prom­ptly replied he was looking at fixing 120 kmph as the speed limit on such expressways. At present, the maximum permissible speed varies between 80 and 120 kmph, depending on the stretch.