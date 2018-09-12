Delhi Confidential: Looking for legalese

The fact that Mendiratta was not consulted on the ‘Office of Profit’ case was perceived as a sign of bias by AAP. The fact that Mendiratta was not consulted on the ‘Office of Profit’ case was perceived as a sign of bias by AAP.

Looking For Legalese

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday issued a strong reaction to the Election Commission’s showcause notice on the alleged discrepancies in the party’s income for 2014-15. The poll panel’s notice was based on legal advice of S K Mendiratta, who had given his opinion on this matter before leaving the Commission in April. AAP’s criticism of the showcause notice is interesting considering just five months ago the party had lashed out against the EC for not consulting Mendiratta before telling the President that 20 of its MLAs were guilty of holding ‘Office of Profit’. The fact that Mendiratta was not consulted on the ‘Office of Profit’ case was perceived as a sign of bias by AAP. It seems the party leaders were unaware that the same legal consultant had advised the EC to issue a notice to AAP to explain why its recognition should not be withdrawn for, allegedly, concealing its actual income.

Sudden Attack

The Congress party’s minority department chairman, Nadeem Javed, was in for a shock when he went to the India Islamic Centre on Tuesday. As he was walking out of the Centre after lunch, some people confronted him. They pushed and abused him as he walked to his car. They alleged that he had promised them something three years ago but didn’t deliver on it. Javed and the attackers had a heated exchange of words and amid the melee he got into his car and left.

Welcome Rainbow

Days after the landmark Supreme Court judgment on decriminalisation of same-sex relationship, the US embassy not only welcomed it but it also made a token gesture to support the cause. The embassy premises have been lit up in rainbow colours to support the cause. The US embassy had in the past done some advocacy events to support the cause, which did not go unnoticed in the bureaucracy.

