Delhi Confidential: 108-day Art Biennale planned for Delhi; SC relaxes dress code for women staff on Karwa Chauth

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AMID THE Opposition’s allegations of violence and intimidation ahead of rural body polls in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has claimed to have provided special police security to YSRCP candidates filing their nomination. Naidu’s statement follows the Supreme Court’s direction to the State Election Commission to prevent poll-related violence in the state. To prove that things are better under the Naidu government, TDP leaders have circulated a letter by N Ramesh Kumar, the SEC in 2020 — when the state last had local body polls — in which he complained to the Union Home Secretary and sought central force protection for him under the then Jagan Mohan Reddy government. In the letter, Kumar had pointed out that at least 24% of the Mandal Parishad candidates and 19% of the Zilla Parishad ones were unanimously elected whereas those were only 2% and 0.09% respectively, in 2014. In Kadapa, Jagan’s constituency, the share of the elected unopposed was 79% and 76%, the letter states.