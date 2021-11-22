Delhi Confidential: Arriving Today

THE POLITICAL temperature in Delhi is set to rise on Monday with the arrival of West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee. Before Banerjee flies in, several MPs of the party have been instructed to reach the national capital by early Monday to possibly launch a dharna against the arrest of its West Bengal youth unit president Sayani Ghosh in Tripura where civic polls are scheduled later this week. On Sunday evening, party Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’Brien tweeted: “Gujarat model in Tripura. @AITCofficial will never accept such fascist brutality. Trinamool MPs headed to Delhi. Now. Eyeball to eyeball.”

Staying Put

LOK SABHA Speaker Om Birla was expected to lead an Indian parliamentary delegation to attend the BRICS Parliamentary Forum meeting in Madrid on November 27-28. However, with three countries — China, Russia and Brazil — not yet confirming attendance of their Speakers, Birla has decided to skip the meeting. Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will now likely lead the MPs’ delegation. Sources close to Birla said the Speaker would also be caught up in preparations for the Winter Session of Parliament. With the Monsoon Session witnessing chaotic scenes, the Speaker wants to make efforts to ensure a smooth session this time, they said.

Maldives Assignment

MALDIVES JUST got a new Indian Ambassador. Munu Muhawar, who was till recently Indian envoy to Oman, has been posted in Male as the next envoy. Muhawar was joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Considered to be one of the seasoned diplomats, he has a challenging assignment at hand since some opposition groups have been inciting anti-India sentiments in the country.