Delhi Confidential: Armed With Wit

Introducing the panel of politicians present on the dais at the launch of a book of L M Singhvi’s writings and speeches, Congress spokesperson and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi had a witty remark about many of them. For Pinaki Mishra of the BJD, Singhvi said his party is the “most accomplished trapeze artist”, as the BJD had been walking a fine line without disclosing its card on whose side it is on. Regarding Union minister Nitin Gadkari, Singhvi said he has to be the “jolliest” minister in India. Besides, he said, Gadkari is a man of his word, then added, “My words are pregnant with more meaning than I can reveal.” . Afterwards, many other leaders, including Dinesh Trivedi of the TMC, said that Gadkari would be “the best person to be…I leave the gap”, hinting at Gadkari being an agreeable face in the government.

Sound of music

While the rest of the Supreme Court judges who attended the Independence Day celebrations hosted by Supreme Court Bar Association made their exit soon after the event, Justices Indu Malhotra and Indira Banerjee stayed back to listen to some patriotic numbers played by the military band of the Rajputana Rifles. Justice Malhotra even hummed along as the band played the Lata Mageshkar song, “Ay mere watan ke logon…”

Mistake In Pulling

There was a minor fiasco at the unfurling of the flag at the BJP headquarters on the Independence Day morning. Party president Amit Shah, who was unfurling the flag, mishandled while pulling the ropes, inadvertently bringing the flag down. As the ceremony was being broadcast live on Doordarshan News, the embarrassment was not just public, but a voice on the channel was heard making disappointing noises, before calling it a “disaster”. DD News looked into the episode, and it turns out the commentator was a guest.

