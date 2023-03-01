scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Delhi Confidential: Million Mark

Munda generally posts about the government's empowerment and welfare initiatives for tribal communities on the platform, which he joined in 2021.

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda
Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda has crossed a million followers on Indian microblogging platform, Koo. Munda generally posts about the government’s empowerment and welfare initiatives for tribal communities on the platform, which he joined in 2021. He interacts with his followers in their native languages using its multilingual feature that allows conversations in more than 20 languages.

Web(inar) Series


A month after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a special fund for urban development in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities in the Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with stakeholders in the urban development and sanitation sectors, including ‘SafaiMitras’ (sanitation workers), on March 1. As a part of the post-Budget webinar series by the PM, the event is being planned by the Housing and Urban Affairs, and Environment ministries.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 03:21 IST
