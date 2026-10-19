Delhi Confidential: Record nominations in Andhra Pradesh local polls; Indian officials to accompany Indonesian team to Odisha

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At a time when questions are being raised over the functioning of the Election Commission and the election process, Andhra Pradesh appears to be sending a different message when it comes to the number of nominations. Party-wise nominations for the October 28 municipal elections have broken all records, say leaders of the ruling TDP. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP has filed 8,774 nominations while the main opposition YSRCP has 8,128 nominees. Total nominations, which closed at 3 pm on Sunday, have crossed 22,800. Sources say the party wants to highlight this fact to show the credibility of the democratic exercise.