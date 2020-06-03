Delhi Confidential: Work On The Plate

Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been off public glare lately, leading to some rumours, is spending most of his evenings in the ministry Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been off public glare lately, leading to some rumours, is spending most of his evenings in the ministry

Home Minister Amit Shah, who has been off public glare lately, leading to some rumours, is spending most of his evenings in the ministry. While he mostly operates from the office at his residence during the day, Shah is learnt to arrive at his North Block office in the evenings, and hold crucial meetings. In fact, he regularly eats his dinner at North Block and has picked up a particular liking for litti-chokha, a delicacy from Bihar brought often by his junior minister Nityanand Rai. Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy is also a regular at these dinners.

Real Or Virtual?

Even as the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home had to postpone its meeting due to travel issues, the House panel on IT has scheduled an in-person meeting for June 10 to hear from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry on “ethical standards in media coverage”, and from the IT Ministry on “citizens’ data security and privacy”. A Joint Select Committee has, meanwhile, asked at least seven agencies to submit briefs on the pending data protection Bill. While MPs continue to write to the Secretariat to allow meetings through video-conferencing, the IT panel members have told chairman Shashi Tharoor that traveling would require a two-week home quarantine. Tharoor admitted that he might not have a quorum and is thus waiting for more responses before taking a call.

The Waiting Game

While movie theatres are unlikely to open before another month, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar appreciated that the 9,500 cinema halls across the country used to generate Rs 30 crore every day through ticket sales. He told representatives of the film industry and cinema halls during a video conference on Tuesday that the decision to open theatres will be taken after looking at the Covid-19 numbers in June. Javadekar spoke with representatives of the Association of Film Producers, Cinema Exhibitioners and Film Industry.

