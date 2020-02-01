Delhi Confidential: Change Of Guard

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah may be leading the BJP’s campaign in Delhi from the forefront but the change in the party’s national leadership was reflected in the BJP’s Sankalp Patra for the elections released on Friday. Neither the banner at the backdrop nor the Sankalp Patra document had Shah’s photo. There were only pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president J P Nadda and Delhi state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari.

Language Ties

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, after reading out a few paragraphs in English of the President’s Address at the joint session of Parliament on Friday, concluded with Tamil words “Nandra Vanakkam” meaning, “Thank you all”. Immediately afterwards, AIADMK members of Rajya Sabha, where Naidu is the chairman, met him in his chamber and thanked him for his gesture of speaking in Tamil. They also thanked him for tweeting a picture of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami working in the field.

New Responsibility

India’s high commissioner to Pakistan, Ajay Bisaria, who was withdrawn in August last year after Islamabad downgraded bilateral ties in the wake of the revocation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, was in Delhi for the last six months. Now, he has been appointed as India’s envoy to Canada, a position which fell vacant after Vikas Swarup came to South Block. Bisaria, who saw some of the most challenging times in the Indo-Pak bilateral ties, will now head to Canada.

The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi Confidential News, download Indian Express App