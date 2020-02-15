Delhi Confidential: The Long Wait

However, before Shah could exit, his security pointed out that the national anthem was about to begin. He then stayed back for the anthem. However, before Shah could exit, his security pointed out that the national anthem was about to begin. He then stayed back for the anthem.

AFTER THE hectic campaign for the Delhi polls, Home Minister Amit Shah’s first public appearance after the results was no less tiring. On Wednesday, Shah was at Vigyan Bhawan to inaugurate the BIMSTEC conference on drug control. The dais had so many dignitaries that Shah had to wait for almost 45 minutes for his turn to speak. Minister of State, Ministry of External Affairs, V Muraleedharan took the maximum time — almost 20 minutes — for his speech. By the time Shah finished his speech, which he read from a paper, he seemed to be in a hurry to leave the dais. However, before he could exit, his security pointed out that the national anthem was about to begin. Shah then stayed back for the anthem.

House Upgrade

THE LOK Sabha seems to have finally caught up with the changing times and done away with the age-old system of members marking their attendance in a register. Following a decision by the General Purposes Committee, members will now be required to press an electronic button to mark their presence. Moreover, visitors’ gallery passes will be available online. Parliament will also set up a call centre to enable MPs to help people from their constituencies with healthcare and other issues in the Capital.

Food For Thought

WHILE THOSE opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens are reading the Preamble to the Constitution at some protest sites across the country, some government officials have also started displaying the Preamble on their desks. Officials of the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution are learnt to have distributed printed and framed copies of the Preamble. A framed copy has also been put on Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan’s table.

Capital Plan

JUST AHEAD of Andhra Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday, TDP MP K Ravindra Kumar has written to Shah as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, criticising the state government’s multi-capital plan. Saying that this will have disastrous consequences on the unity and integrity of India, given the geographical and cultural diversity accentuated by regional economic inequalities, he has sought their intervention in the matter.

