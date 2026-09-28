Delhi Confidential: Amit Shah recalls Ashok Singhal’s simplicity, Nitin Nabin tunes in to Mann ki Baat

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Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday recalled his days in jail while paying tribute to former VHP leader Ashok Singhal at an event marking his birth centenary. Shah said it was a “difficult period” of his life when the Congress government had put him in jail. After his release, he regularly visited Singhal at the VHP office in Delhi. What struck him, Shah said, was the simplicity of the man who came from a prosperous family. He recalled meeting Singhal when he was 15 and once questioning him about a fancy car sent by his family. “My family does not listen. It’s their car, not someone else’s,” Singhal told him with a smile. Years later, Shah found him living in a 20 sq ft space that doubled as a kitchen and toilet. Such sacrifice, Shah said, ultimately contributed to the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.