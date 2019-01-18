Delhi Confidential: Caution In Confusion

With BJP chief Amit Shah being admitted to AIIMS, there has been a flow of VVIP visitors to the hospital. A bevy of BJP leaders, including Health Minister J P Nadda, made a beeline for the room since morning. Such was the confusion in front of Room Number 301 that Shah’s son Jay Shah lost his shoes. But even as the visitors kept pouring in, he made it a point to tell them to not enter the room without a mask.

Special Screening

Advertising

President Ram Nath Kovind and those in Rashtrapati Bhavan will be among the first to watch Kangana Ranaut’s period drama Manikarnika. There will be a special screening at Rashtrapati Bhawan on Friday of the Bollywood film on the Queen of Jhansi. The producers had approached the President with the request and he agreed to watch the film. The last film screening at Rashtrapati Bhawan was in July 2018 — of the short film Chalo Jeete Hain, reportedly inspired by the early life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Going Places

The Opposition-ruled state governments may be in the mood to withdraw from implementing the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. But the scheme seems to be going places. On Thursday, Bill Gates tweeted his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it. Ayushman Bharat CEO Indu Bhushan just returned from Japan after making a presentation to G20 finance ministers at an ADB meet. The scheme will also feature at the Harvard India Conference and the University of Michigan India Conference in February.

Poll Priority

The breakneck speed at which the recent legislation on EWS reservation went through at every level has taken the very ministry that drafted the law by surprise. According to those in the know, before the proposal was even brought to the cabinet, Social Justice Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot made his disagreement known to the PMO in no uncertain words. However, the exigencies of the poor show of the BJP in the recent Assembly polls and of the upcoming general elections were enough to override any practical issues highlighted by the minister.