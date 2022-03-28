Delhi Confidential: Coming Soon

President for COP26 and a Minister of State in the British Cabinet Office, Alok Sharma is expected to visit India early next month – his first since organising COP26 in Glasgow. Sharma had earlier scheduled a trip to India in February and had written to the Ministry of External Affairs for an exemption for the entire delegation from Covid-19 protocol measures, but with India still reeling under the pandemic, this trip was cancelled. During his trip, Sharma is expected to discuss climate financing – a demand that India has repeatedly brought up at various international forums, including COP26, and has stressed on the need for developed countries to transfer funds to developing nations to meet climate targets. Apart from Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh, Sharma is expected to meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar among others.

Time, Timing

WITH THE AAP registering a landslide victory in Punjab, the buzz in the central hall and corridors of Parliament are about how “unlucky” the Congress is. During its five-year term in Punjab, the Congress could not take advantage of its majority in the Assembly for sending its representatives to the Rajya Sabha, where the term is six years. Now that the Congress lost power, the AAP has sent five members. The five members who are retiring on April 9 were elected in 2016 before the Congress came to power. The other two members who have terms till July – Ambika Soni and Balwinder Singh Bhunder – were also elected in 2016. Congress leaders from Punjab and Haryana can’t stop talking about the “bad time” the party is going through.

Party Matters

NOW THAT Chief Ministers of crucial states which went to polls recently have been decided, the BJP is back in full action mode at the organisation level. Party circles are abuzz with speculation and discussions on the organisational appointments and the next national executive meeting. The most significant among them is the possible candidates for the apex decision-making body of the BJP – the parliamentary board. The party is expected to announce the date and venue for the next national executive meeting soon and a large section of BJP leaders expect the long-pending nomination for the parliamentary board would also happen soon.