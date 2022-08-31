Delhi Confidential: All You Need

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

"All you need is love, love; love is all you need" — referring to the iconic lyrics from a Beatles song, Justice D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday said that on gay rights, apart from love, structural and attitudinal changes are also needed.

“All you need is love, love; love is all you need” — referring to the iconic lyrics from a Beatles song, Justice D Y Chandrachud on Tuesday said that on gay rights, apart from love, structural and attitudinal changes are also needed. The judge spoke at a reception hosted the British High Commission to mark the fourth anniversary of the landmark Supreme Court verdict that decriminalised homosexuality. Justice Chandrachud was part of the five-judge bench that gave the ruling.

A day after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a book launch function in the national capital, it was former Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi’s turn to laud the PM. Naqvi, who was in Bijnor to offer prayers at Dargah Najaf-e-Hind, was lavish with his praise for Modi. Terming the PM as a “saint of political purification”, Naqvi said he was “destroying the termite of corruption, communalism and casteism” to make India great. According to Naqvi, who could not get a renomination to the Rajya Sabha, Modi has freed the country from the “disease of dynastic politics” by defeating “politics of circumambulation” with his “strength of asceticism and devotion for development”.

The Ministry of Education has appointed Prof Deepak Kumar Srivastava of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) as the new vice-chairperson of the University Grants Commission. Prof Srivastava who is D Phil from the University of Allahabad, teaches at the School of Management and Labour Studies of the TISS, Mumbai campus. The ministry had advertised the post in December 2021. A gazette notification was put out on Prof Srivastava’s appointment on August 29.

