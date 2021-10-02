Delhi confidential: All-Round Cleanliness

The Health Ministry will carry out a special Swachhta Abhiyan for the entire month of October. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has issued directions that disposal of e-waste and condemned furniture should be undertaken. The drive, though, is not confined only to cleanliness. Mandaviya has also directed the ministry to dispose of long-pending files, and weeding out old records. “Daily report with before and after photographs…may be prepared and a control room may be set up to collect the report on day to day basis,” Mandaviya has directed.

Not Late But Late

Punctuality has its limits, Minority Affairs Minister and Deputy Leader of Rajya Sabha Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi learnt it on Friday. Naqvi was to be present in the Upper House for the oath-taking ceremony of two ministerial colleagues recently elected to Rajya Sabha — Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, and Ayush Sarbanadna Sonowal, and MoS for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan. The event was scheduled for 4 pm. However, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, known to be a stickler for time, reached the House 10 minutes in advance and noticed that Sonowal and Murugan were already there. He administered them the oath, which took about five minutes. By the time Naqvi reached, and though he was not late, the ceremony was over. Naidu later quipped that he would have waited had he known Naqvi was coming. The latter took note and said that from now on he will make it a point to reach 15 minutes in advance.

Good Gesture

Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar recently visited the Northeast. During his trip to Nagaland, he found some time out and visited the home of IAS officer Imkongla Jamir to pay condolences to her family on the death of her father. A 2002-batch Karnataka cadre IAS officer, Imkongla Jamir has worked in various capacities in Bengaluru and New Delhi, including as private secretary to Union minister Smriti Irani.