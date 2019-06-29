Delhi Confidential: All Is Well

While the constitution of key Cabinet committees earlier this month set many tongues wagging about the pecking order in the government, it did not seem to have affected relations in the top brass. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday received ample praise from Home Minister Amit Shah for his work on suppressing terrorism in Kashmir during his earlier stint is the Home Ministry. Shah spoke of Singh not once but twice during a debate on Kashmir in the Lok Sabha. Even as Shah said that the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Rajnath Singh had ensured a tough stance against terrorism, Singh was seen frequently prompting and assisting Shah through written notes during his speech.

Advertising

Health Concern

It seems Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan will not tolerate anything unhealthy in the vicinity of the health ministry. In an order, the ministry has formalised the practice of serving healthy snacks at official meetings. The order says that healthy snacks like dates and nuts will be served. The order also says that the canteen will no longer sell biscuits, and appeals to all to not use plastic water bottles. Glass bottles have been distributed to officials at the joint secretary level, leaving many to ask why employees down the bureaucratic hierarchy have been left to their own to become environment conscious.

New Responsibilities

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has nominated Congress member Abhishek Singhvi as member of the Indian Council of World Affairs, Rakesh Sinha of BJP as member of General Assembly of Indian Council for Cultural Affairs and nominated member Swapan Dasgupta as member of the Institute of Constitutional and Parliamentary Studies. While Singhvi’s and Sinha’s tenures will last for three years, Dasgupta will hold the office for two years.