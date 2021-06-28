Delhi confidential: All Eyes On Council

Four nominated seats in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council are expected to fall vacant in July. This has raised hopes among several leaders in the state for political accommodation ahead of Assembly elections. The buzz is that Jitin Prasada is one person who may be accommodated. He has reasons to be hopeful since his induction into the party has the blessings of the BJP national leadership. Since there is speculation about a cabinet reshuffle ahead of Assembly elections, whoever is nominated to the Legislative Council can also hope to get ministerial berths. All eyes are now on those four seats.

Policy Pressure

After much criticism, the Union government changed its Covid-19 vaccination policy — to purchase 75 per cent vaccines and provide free jabs. But now pressure is mounting on the government to make more changes. The Odisha government has asked the Centre to reduce allocation of vaccines to the private sector from 25 per cent to 5 per cent. Before the BJD government made this demand, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan got his trusted lieutenant, a new Rajya Sabha MP, to approach the Supreme Court for the same. John Brittas and an academic — R Ramakumar, professor at TISS, Mumbai — have moved the apex court seeking direction to the Centre to take over 100 per cent procurement. Their argument is that 25 per cent quota for the private sector would create reservation for the rich and the urban population. Now that the Odisha government has made the official demand, more state governments, especially non BJP-ruled states, are expected to join the bandwagon.

Step Forward

The appointment process of a new vice-chancellor at Delhi University has finally gained momentum. After a two-month delay, the Education Ministry has appointed the Visitor’s nominee to the search-cum-selection committee, which will shortlist and interview candidates for the top job. Manipur University Chancellor Professor T Tirupati Rao is the Visitor’s nominee and chairman of the committee. Appointments of central university V-Cs have been slow under the current regime, with incumbent heads being asked by the ministry to continue holding charge even beyond the expiry of their term. Professor P C Joshi’s term as DU’s interim V-C expired on March 9, but he continues to hold the post.