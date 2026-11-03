Delhi Confidential: Gold crown for BSP’s Akash Anand; Congress wings spar over Ramlila Maidan crowd numbers

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THE RAMLILA Maidan rally of the INDIA bloc on Sunday seems to have set off some “healthy competition” among frontal organisations of the Congress. Sources said senior leaders of the Seva Dal have been claiming within the party circles that the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) could mobilise only around 3,000 workers for the rally. The IYC, on the other hand, has asserted that it managed to bring more than 10,000 workers from across the country to the Capital. This competition will soon be addressed by the senior leadership of the party, said the sources.