Delhi Confidential: AIMIM-ASP set to announce UP poll pact; CAQM plans Punjab field visits amid stubble burning spike

02

A spurt in farm fires in Punjab and the overall spike in air pollution around Diwali has prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR and adjoining areas to look for answers not only through appraisals with state officials but also beyond. Senior officials of the Commission, it is learnt, have scheduled field visits in Punjab to see first-hand where enforcement is lacking and what needs to be done to curb farm fires as the paddy harvest enters its final leg.