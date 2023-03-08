Delhi Confidential: After poll, rock & roll at Smriti Irani’s residence

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Even as the Prime Minister visited Nagaland and Meghalaya for the swearing-in of the new state governments, Union WCD and Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani hosted a “Celebrations of the Northeast” event at her official residence in the national capital on Tuesday. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was among those in attendance at the event, which saw performances by artistes from across the Northeast.
The guests were treated to the region’s cuisine. Members of student groups, church associations, performing groups and civil society organisations were all in attendance. And as a local rock band from the Northeast took the stage, invitees were joined by Irani, as she danced with them to retro Hindi numbers — without a rock band, she said, it wouldn’t be a celebration of the Northeast.
While the world’s top leaders have been trying to find a solution to the Russia-Ukraine conflict in the real world, diplomat-author Vikas Swarup, former Indian High Commissioner to Canada, experimented with artificial intelligence. He asked ChatGPT to come up with a mediation plan for the war and put out the result on Twitter — an eight-point action plan, including negotiations, decentralisation of power in Ukraine, and international monitoring. Responding to this, former deputy NSA Arvind Gupta, who now helms the Vivekananda International Foundation, asked who could be the best mediator.
When the Budget Session of Parliament resumes on March 13 after a one-month break, one of the private member’s Bills that may be introduced in Rajya Sabha seeks to establish a Right to Public Space. CPI(M) member V Sivadasan has submitted the proposed Bill that makes the right of access to a public space at walking distance from their homes a right for all citizens. It also says no citizen would be charged any fee that may prevent access to such a space. The Bill has recently been sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for comments by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.