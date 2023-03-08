Delhi Confidential: After poll, rock & roll at Smriti Irani’s residence

Even as the Prime Minister visited Nagaland and Meghalaya for the swearing-in of the new state governments, Union WCD and Minority Affairs Minister Smriti Irani hosted a “Celebrations of the Northeast” event at her official residence in the national capital on Tuesday. Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was among those in attendance at the event, which saw performances by artistes from across the Northeast.

The guests were treated to the region’s cuisine. Members of student groups, church associations, performing groups and civil society organisations were all in attendance. And as a local rock band from the Northeast took the stage, invitees were joined by Irani, as she danced with them to retro Hindi numbers — without a rock band, she said, it wouldn’t be a celebration of the Northeast.