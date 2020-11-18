Delhi confidential: After Bengal, Eye on TN  

Amit Shah

Among election-bound states, Home Minister Amit Shah has already visited West Bengal, top in the party’s agenda, to energise the cadres. Although Kerala was one state Shah had focussed on during his tenure as party president, the state unit’s failure in bringing in even a semblance of unity among its leaders seems to have upset the party. So the second state now on the party’s priority list is Tamil Nadu. Shah’s scheduled visit to the state on Saturday was expected to clinch a seat-sharing deal with ruling AIADMK. But now party leaders say Shah will try to rope in some eminent personalities into the party. Most significant among them is Rajinikanth. If the superstar refuses to still join BJP, Shah, it is learnt, will encourage him to launch a new party which can work with BJP in future.

Design Dilemma

How tall the iconic structure by the river in the new Central Vista could be was a major query in the webinar organised by the government to introduce the open design competition to prospective contestants. The CPWD and the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had sent out hundreds of emails to designers, design schools, architecture firms and the like to popularise the competition. Within minutes, the maximum slots on the web platform was full, with 40-50 attendees. In fact, some officials had to struggle to log in. It was decided that queries should be sent on email to CPWD and replies will be given formally.

Taking Care

Earlier this week, Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Tourism minister K J Alphons wrote to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on “grave injustice” done to a girl from Kerala by AIIMS by “denying” her admission over confusion on her OBC category status. Alphons posted on Facebook, “Today my battle is with AIIMS Delhi for denying admission to Farheen from Kerala who had an All-India rank of 66. Met Union Minister Dr Harshvardhan and gave him my letter. He has written to AIIMS…” Farheen, who comes from Kochi, had called up Alphons for help. A day later, Vardhan issued orders to restore her admission to AIIMS. Meanwhile, Alphons has sent flight tickets for Farheen and her brother, Mohammed Rashid, to fly to Delhi so that they could complete the admission formalities.

