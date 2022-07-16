Delhi Confidential: Adding Colour

Though the numbers hint at a clear victory for NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu in the Presidential poll, certain political developments are lending colour to the contest. For instance, MP from West Bengal’s Tamluk seat Dibyendu Adhikari, brother of West Bengal Leader of Opposition Subhendu Adhikari, set tongues wagging on Friday by saying that he will vote for the joint Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Although Dibyendu and his father Sisir Adhikari were elected on Trinamool tickets in 2019, the family has since drifted from the party, even though only Subhendu has officially joined the BJP. Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh was quick to respond, saying if the MP actually wishes to vote for Sinha, he should participate in the polling process with other TMC leaders in West Bengal itself and not travel to Delhi on July 18. “Otherwise his statement will be considered a lie,” Ghosh tweeted. Meanwhile, the AAP, which has stayed away from the Opposition’s deliberations on the polls, is likely to take a call on its choice on Saturday.

Go-To Man

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seems to be the Opposition’s go to man for taking up issues with the government. On Friday, in a meeting of presiding officers from the states and UTs, when the issue of anti-defection law came up, Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi – who headed the committee to review the law — apparently suggested that before bringing in changes, there has to be discussions with all the stakeholders, including all political leaders and judiciary. The presiding officers then requested Birla to take up the matter (of pursuing the discussions) with the top leadership in the government. In another instance, when there was a reference to preparing travel documents to attend the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Canada next month, speakers of Punjab and Delhi, both belonging to the AAP, complained that the Central government has not yet given them clearance for travelling abroad. Birla immediately directed the officials to take up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs and pursue it.