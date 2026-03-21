Delhi Confidential: Act & React

The government seems to be serious about its efforts to make some changes in the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam or Women’s Reservation Act, 2023. After talking to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge twice over phone, seeking the main Opposition party’s views on delinking the Act from the delimitation and Census exercises, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is learnt to have written to Kharge. This move came after Kharge wrote to the Minister seeking an all-party meeting on the matter. In his letter, Rijiju asked the Congress to spare time for discussing the Act, sources said.

Wei in China…

A DAY after his appointment as the next envoy to China, 1992-batch IFS officer Vikram Doraiswami is said to have chosen a Chinese name for himself — ‘Wei Jiameng’ — as highlighted by the Chinese Embassy in Delhi on Friday, while welcoming his appointment through a post on X. While Wei is a common Chinese surname matching the ‘Vi’ in Vikram, ‘Jia’ is auspicious, and ‘Meng’ means ally. Doraiswami, during his posting in Hong Kong in 1994, had earned a diploma in Chinese language.