Delhi Confidential: Abki Baar…Bar Chart

On the day the BJP and opposition parties traded barbs over fuel price rise, the BJP and Congress traded bar-charts over Twitter to their followers. The BJP tweeted a chart first, comparing percentage increase in petrol prices and sought to project that the hike in percentage terms over four years of Narendra Modi government is less than the jump in fuel prices in percentage points during each of UPA-I and UPA-II regimes. Given that the BJP’s bar-chart underplayed the absolute value of high crude oil prices prevalent during the UPA governments’ time, the Congress responded with its own bar-chart – it included percentage change in international crude prices to suggest how the BJP government has not handled pricing well despite the benefit of lower global crude prices. While it was a pleasant Modi image in BJP’s bar-chart, the Congress used an image of the PM with his hands on his head.

Holy Water

Devotees of Lord Shiv get water from the Ganga to their native places and offer it to the Shivling at local temples to mark the culmination of the “kanwad yatra”. In a similar fashion, Congress president Rahul Gandhi pulled a small water bottle out of his pocket at Rajghat on Monday morning and poured it on Mahatma Gandhi’s “samadhi”. Rahul, according to Congress leaders, had brought the water from Mansarovar Lake during his recent Kailash Mansarovar yatra.

Tracking Venue

Congress’s secrecy on the venue of Monday’s protests over fuel price surge caused hassles for its potential allies. Trinamool Congress MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy spent most of Sunday trying to figure out where to reach, and on Monday was at Rajghat at sharp 8 am only to be informed that the venue had shifted to Ramlila Maidan. Roy then went to the changed venue to represent his party, and also delivered a speech.

