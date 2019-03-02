Delhi Confidential: A Step Ahead

A Step Ahead

At the release of Sudhanshu Mittal’s new book ‘RSS: Building India Through Sewa’, Mittal, while inviting Union minister Smriti Irani to speak, spoke about his long-time association with her. According to Mittal, when Irani was sent to Amethi, no one expected her to make such a dent in the Congress bastion. Irani is such a fighter, he said, that she would see that she wins the seat in the 2019 election. When she rose to speak, the first thing Irani said was: “He (Mittal) is a time bomb… The party has not yet decided who would be the candidate from Amethi.”

News Break

When the news came that an IAF pilot was in Pakistani custody, the ruling BJP asked all its leaders to refrain from talking about it. After some time, they were also asked not to give out the name of the pilot. However, a few ministers posted tweets with his name and rank. The talk in party corridors was that “if the ministers are not sticking to the advice, how can we ask others to follow the instructions?”

Visitor Bonus

A visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan would not ordinarily include medical help. But this time, Rashtrapati Bhavan has made arrangements to ensure that any visitor at Mughal Gardens in need of medical help is attended to. Four medical kiosks/posts have been set up, manned by paramedics from President’s Estate Clinic and Red Cross Society of India. They have been busy, almost 2,500 visitors have been attended to since Mughal Gardens opened to the public on February 6. The common ailments for which visitors have sought help are headache, body pain, gastric problems, fever and general weakness.

High-Profile Invite

Junior Home Minister Kiren Rijiju was seen promoting the Northeast on Twitter while inviting actress Raveena Tandon to the region. Rijiju also offered to help Tandon arrange her travel to the Northeast. “Sikkim is nice but plan for a quiet trip to Tawang too. Just give me your dates rest I’ll arrange. 2 days in Tawang is good enough,” he tweeted in response to Tandon’s query about a visit by her husband and her to Gangtok.